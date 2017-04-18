Corker, Kustoff take tough questions at Shelby Co. town hall meeting

SHELBY COUNTY, Tenn. — Citizens grilled Tennessee Sen. Bob Corker and Congressman David Kustoff on Tuesday at a town hall meeting in Arlington.

They fielded questions on Planned Parenthood, health care and education.

One woman demanded an independent investigation into Russian interference in the U.S. election.

Corker says the Senate Intelligence Committee is best equipped to investigate Russia.

Corker has not said whether he plans to seek re-election next year.