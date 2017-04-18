Elise Sickle signs with UNA

JACKSON, Tenn — When it comes to the phrase student-athlete, some people take the student part lightly, but not for Elise Sickle.

Sickle from Faith Home School Tutorial, received an athletic and academic scholarship to play tennis next year at the University of North Alabama.

Throughout her high school career, Sickle has maintained a 4.0 GPA while taking classes at Union University and Jackson State Community College.

In Sickle’s tennis career, she was once ranked as high as number four in Tennessee for the junior United States Tennis Association.

In her free time, Sickle teaches tennis to children ages 3-16 for the past six years.

This was Faith School’s first athletic signing day.