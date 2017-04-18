Former officer charged with theft, misconduct in Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – Authorities say a former Tennessee police officer has been charged with pawning two weapons issued by his department.

The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says Robert Jason Gann has been indicted on charges of theft and official misconduct.

Investigators say Gann pawned two service weapons in Lawrenceburg on several occasions when he was employed as an officer with the Waynesboro Police Department. Investigators say that the final time Gann pawned a handgun, he did not pick it up and it was eventually sold by the pawn shop.

Authorities say Gann, of Iron City, was arrested Monday and booked into jail on $15,000 bond. It is not immediately clear if he has a lawyer.