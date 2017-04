Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Dept. investigating death of Lexington police officer

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn.-The Henderson County Sheriff confirms his department is investigating the death of a long-time narcotics investigator with the Lexington Police Department.

The sheriff said Todd Bowman’s wife came home this evening and found him dead.

Sheriff Brian Duke said at this time they do not suspect foul play and are not looking for a suspect.

Bowman’s body will be taken to Nashville for an autopsy.