Martin police investigate suspected homicide

MARTIN, Tenn. — Police are investigating a suspected homicide after responding to a call about an unresponsive man Tuesday morning.

Officers with the Martin Police Department responded just after 9 a.m. to a report of an unresponsive man at a home on Lester Lane, according to a release from Capt. Phillip Fuqua.

Charles C. Graves, 51, of the Lester Lane address was pronounced dead at the scene by EMS.

Police are investigating the case as a suspected homicide, according to the release.

