Mugshots : Madison County : 4/17/17 – 4/18/17 April 18, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/21Alexander Matthews Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 2/21Tyler Byars Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 3/21Tony Dickson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 4/21Steven Jones Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 5/21Sincere Pitts Reckless driving, criminal simulation, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 6/21Proshaun Pack Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 7/21Mark Hunt Vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 8/21Lyric Henderson Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 9/21Kenneth Mahone Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/21Kathryn Dickerson DUI, leaving the scene of an accident Show Caption Hide Caption 11/21Jose Turcios Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 12/21Jonathon Woodruff Failure to comply Show Caption Hide Caption 13/21Hunter Moore Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/21Donald Sidney Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 15/21Dmonte Small Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 16/21Davonta Nelson Unlawful possession of firearm, simple possession of marijuana Show Caption Hide Caption 17/21Christopher Drake Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 18/21Brittany Foster Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 19/21Braylon Tomlin Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 20/21Bailey Harton Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer Show Caption Hide Caption 21/21Andrea Walker Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/18/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore