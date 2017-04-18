Mugshots : Madison County : 4/17/17 – 4/18/17

1/21 Alexander Matthews Violation of probation

2/21 Tyler Byars Driving on revoked/suspended license

3/21 Tony Dickson Driving on revoked/suspended license

4/21 Steven Jones Shoplifting, failure to appear

5/21 Sincere Pitts Reckless driving, criminal simulation, simple possession/casual exchange, failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

6/21 Proshaun Pack Simple domestic assault

7/21 Mark Hunt Vandalism

8/21 Lyric Henderson Shoplifting

9/21 Kenneth Mahone Simple domestic assault, driving on revoked/suspended license

10/21 Kathryn Dickerson DUI, leaving the scene of an accident

11/21 Jose Turcios Driving on revoked/suspended license

12/21 Jonathon Woodruff Failure to comply

13/21 Hunter Moore Failure to appear

14/21 Donald Sidney Failure to appear, driving on revoked/suspended license

15/21 Dmonte Small Failure to appear

16/21 Davonta Nelson Unlawful possession of firearm, simple possession of marijuana

17/21 Christopher Drake Failure to appear

18/21 Brittany Foster Aggravated assault

19/21 Braylon Tomlin Aggravated domestic assault

20/21 Bailey Harton Schedule VI drug violations, unlawful drug paraphernalia, underage consumption, possession or transportation of beer

21/21 Andrea Walker Failure to appear











































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/17/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/18/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.