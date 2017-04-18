Police seek to ID suspects in $13K theft from jewelry store

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are asking the public to help identify two men they say stole $13,000 worth of items from a jewelry store at the Old Hickory Mall.

Surveillance video from March 25 shows two unidentified men stealing jewelry from Jackson Jewelers, located at 2021 North Highland Avenue, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

Police say the men stole a bracelet and ring valued at $13,000.

The suspects are described as black males. Police say one was wearing an orange jacket and other was wearing a dark hoodie.

They were last seen fleeing and exiting through Sears.

Anyone who can identify the men or has other information is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also submit a tip online at jmcrimestoppers.org or by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with the tip.