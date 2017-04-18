THP: Dump truck driver killed in Henderson Co. crash

HENDERSON COUNTY, Tenn. — A driver of a dump truck was killed and two other motorists transported after a Tuesday morning crash in Reagan.

A dump truck and a pickup collided at the intersection of Highway 100 and Highway 104 in Reagan, according to Lt. Brad Wilbanks with the Tennessee Highway Patrol.

The dump truck driver was killed in the crash, according to Lt. Wilbanks.

One of the occupants of the pickup was airlifted to Vanderbilt and the other transported by ambulance.

There is not yet word on the extent of their injuries.

Stay with WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News as more information becomes available.