Tuesday is last day to file federal income taxes

JACKSON, Tenn. — The clock is ticking… Tuesday is the last day to file your 2016 federal income taxes.

The experts at Piercey Tax Services in downtown Jackson say even with the extra day to file, many haven’t finished.

The deadline falls on the 18th this year because the 15th was Saturday and Monday was a holiday in the District of Columbia.

Experts say if you waited too long to get your paperwork together, filing an extension is your best bet. But it’s not too late to go into an office and have someone help you.

“They need to make sure they bring everything with them,” said Micki Page with Piercey Tax Services. “If they bring a mortgage, they need to bring their interest statement. If they’ve made contributions to a charity, they need o bring that. If they have dependents, they need to bring Social Security cards.”

Page says her office normally closes at 6:30, but if someone calls ahead of time they can extend the hours.