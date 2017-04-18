Two students transported to the hospital following school bus accident

JACKSON, Tenn. – On April 18, there was an early-morning automobile accident involving a school bus in West Jackson. Bus #155 was involved in an accident while en route to North Parkway Middle School. There were approximately 30 students on the bus, two of whom were transported to the hospital for treatment. Students are also being assessed by a school nurse. Parents of the students involved have been notified. The cause of the accident is still being investigated.

