Union Univ. hosts Olympic gold medalist, speaks on how faith changed his life

JACKSON, Tenn.-An Olympic gold medalist makes a guest appearance at Union University, Tuesday night.

David Boudia, who won a gold medal at the 2012 Olympics in London, spoke to a crowd of fans.

Boudia spoke about how religion changed his life.

He said when he first started diving, all he cared about was himself.

But when he went to Purdue University, he said his coach talked to him about religion and that changed his life.

“I really don’t know how people walk in the doors whether they’re on cloud nine or whether they’re just with a heavy heart, but I just hope they would walk away more hopeful and more encouraged than they did before walking in,” said Boudia.

Boudia spoke on the behalf of the university’s program, the Union Auxiliary.