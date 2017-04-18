Warmer Weather on Wednesday

Weather Update – 3:15 p.m. Tuesday

Scattered showers are going to continue in West Tennessee until the later hours of the afternoon before most of the rain leaves the area. One or two thunderstorms may develop but severe weather is unlikely. After a mainly dry 36-48 hours starting tonight, another cold front will come in on Thursday bringing the rain back and leaving it around through Saturday.

TONIGHT

A few showers may linger into the early evening but mainly dry conditions are expected overnight with just a 20% chance for rain. We’ll have clearing skies tonight with temperatures falling into the upper 50s and lower 60s.

Isolated showers are possible tomorrow but it’ll be a mainly dry day with mostly sunny skies at times allowing temperatures to reach the lower and middle 80s. Another cold front will bring rain back to West Tennessee Thursday night keeping rain in the forecast for Friday and Saturday. Stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

