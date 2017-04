WEATHER UPDATE

A STALLED FRONTAL SYSTEM IN THE REGION ALONG WITH A MOIST AIRMASS WILL SUPPORT THE DEVELOPMENT OF SHOWERS AND SOME THUNDERSTORMS. MOST DEVELOPMENT IS EXPECTED SOUTH OF THE I-40 CORRIDOR. TEMPERATURES SHOULD REMAIN MILD WITH HIGHS REACHING INTO THE 70S.

WEAK AND BROAD UPPER LEVEL HIGH PRESSURE WILL BUILD INTO THE REGION DURING THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK LEADING TO CHANCES OF SOME SHOWERS SND THUNDERSTORMS. TEMPERATURES WILL BE IN THE 80S WITH LOWS IN THE 60S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

