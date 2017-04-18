West Tennesseans gather for African American Leadership Conference

JACKSON, Tenn. — West Tennesseans from 15 counties on Tuesday attended the 19th annual African American Leadership Conference.

The conference took place at the STAR Center in north Jackson and focused on challenges and opportunity within the black community. More than 150 participants listened to speakers who discussed topics including finances, education and taking care of your health.

“They come in, they network, we provide information for them, and out of these conferences there are relationships that are born for a lifetime,” conference chairperson Anne Banks said.

The conference is sponsored by the WestStar Leadership Program at the University of Tennessee at Martin.