Army crew chief killed in crash lived dream on Black Hawks

WASHINGTON (AP) – The crew chief who died in a Black Hawk crash earlier this week was afraid of heights, but his mother says that fear disappeared in the helicopter.

Twenty-two-year-old Spc. Jeremy Tomlin was on a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter when it crashed into a Maryland golf course on Monday. Two others aboard during the training mission were critically injured.

Tomlin’s mother, Jenny Tomlin, said Wednesday that her son shocked the family when he announced he would join the military. But she says he knew he wanted to be on a Black Hawk.

The soldier grew up in the Chapel Hill, Tennessee, area. He was assigned to the 12th Aviation Battalion.

The cause of the crash is under investigation. A memorial service for Tomlin is scheduled Friday at Fort Belvoir.