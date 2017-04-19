Billboard in Milan discourages prom night drinking & driving

MILAN, Tenn. — Outside of Milan High School two crashed cars sit as a reminder to students — drinking and driving could get you nailed.

“The current campaign we have going on right now is prom,” Milan Prevention Coalition Executive Director Mary Duncan said. “Preventing our young people from making destructive decisions on prom night like drinking and driving.”

But the Milan Prevention Coalition has taken it a step further, making its message visible to anyone driving through the city.

This billboard off of 1st Street and Williamson shows two Instagram posts — a happy ending to prom night and a prom nightmare. The ad asks drivers, “What will your comments say after prom?”

“So I think when the youth of our community see this billboard they instantly relate to what it’s saying to them,” Duncan said.

Prom night goals should be simple — have the time of your life without popping bottles and arrive to your destination alive.

The billboard was designed by two Milan High School art students, Alura Bates and Destiny Edwards, and their teacher, Allison Archie.

Duncan hopes students’ connection to the social media-like billboard discourages them from making the wrong decisions this weekend.

“Don’t drink and drive,” Duncan said. “And don’t let any friend or anyone that you see that’s been drinking drive.”

The billboard was paid for by the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse Services.

We’re told the billboard will be changed in a few weeks to focus on safety during graduation.