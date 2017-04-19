DA vows to hold Benton Co. landfill company responsible

BENTON COUNTY, Tenn. — After a local landfill closes and the company reportedly plans to file for bankruptcy, the district attorney general says his office will hold the company responsible for any harm done by illegal toxic waste.

Environmental Waste Solutions is a special environmental waste site in Camden. The facility closed last week, and the company will reportedly file for Chapter 7 bankruptcy.

Some residents have voiced concern that the landfill could adversely affect the environment and even the local water supply. See our previous report here.

The office of District Attorney General Matt Stowe released a statement Wednesday regarding the landfill.

“The people of Benton County deserve to know that their water, air and land are safe,” Stowe says in the release. “Many folks have come to us and our partners in law enforcement to make sure that this site is under compliance with all environmental ordinances.

“The actions of EWS at the Camden site have been legally questionable in the past and we have investigated several different claims of potential wrongdoing,” Stowe continues. “We will hold responsible this company and its principals for any harmful effects to our citizens caused by illegal toxic waste.

“The latest move to protect themselves by filing bankruptcy will not deter our efforts to hold this company responsible for any damage or harm it has caused to the City of Camden, Benton County and its residents,” Stowe says. “We will not allow large corporations to bully their way into our communities under false pretenses, endanger the lives of innocent children and the property of our citizens, and walk away. I will have justice on behalf of the people of the 24th Judicial District.”