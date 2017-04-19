Drive-thru coming to Chick-fil-A at Old Hickory Mall

JACKSON, Tenn — Chick-fil-A hopes a new addition will soon have people pecking around.

“This is really new for Chick-fil-A’s in the mall because it’s what we call an additional distribution point.”

Starting May 1, the Chick-fil-A in the Old Hickory Mall will offer a drive-thru.

“We have the area out there by the bank that we’re going to be using for a drive-thru and we will have an express menu out there. We will be able to serve our customers quick and conveniently on the go,” owner Josh Maxwell said.

Maxwell said the express menu includes their most popular items.

“That original Chick-fil-A sandwich that everyone loves, spicy sandwiches. We will have chips instead of waffle fries. A lot of people like waffle fries, but you will be able to get it in here or at the curbside,” Maxwell said.

If you pull up to the drive-thru and they don’t have what you want to eat. Don’t worry. All you have to do is place your order, pay, and pull around to the curb side pick up window and they will deliver your food to you.

Another new addition is no cash.

“We want to keep everybody safe and we will be utilizing a tent for the distribution and credit is just easier so we will speed things along. We will swipe and give a receipt and move along,” Maxwell said.

Maxwell said once opened, all you will need to do is follow the signs.

“We’ll block off the drive-thru so we will only have one line coming through. There will be signage that will give you the menu so you can see the menu and know what you want to order before you get to the tent,” Maxwell said.

The new addition will offer breakfast as well. The store owner said the drive-thru will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., weather permitting.