First responders team up for child safety

JACKSON, Tenn. — Local first responders and hospitals team up to keep kids safe. The agencies came together during the search for 2-year-old Noah Chamberlin and want to continue working together.

Fire, police and EMS unite to form the Safe Kids West Tennessee Coalition. Fire Marshal Don Friddle with the Madison County Fire Department chairs the organization. “When we work together we’re able to accomplish a whole lot more,” he said.

The goal is to reduce and prevent injuries and deaths for children up to age 19 in West Tennessee. “If we can educate them ahead of the time, maybe that will prevent some injuries,” Medical Center EMS Operations Manager Paul Spencer said.

The coalition, made up of 23 agencies from across West Tennessee, will host a Safe Kids Day event sometime in the future. Parents and kids can get information on everything from pool safety to poison prevention and car seat installation.

“By educating parents, getting kids to be in their car seats, when they become adults they’ll be willing to wear their seat belts,” Lt. Byron Taylor with the Jackson Police Department said.

Bolivar Fire Chief Lynn Price thinks it is great working with other agencies. “The goal is if we can just keep one kid safe, keep them from getting hurt,” he said.

The coalition originally had a Safe Kids Day event planned for Saturday, April 22, but canceled because of weather. They have not set a new date for the event.