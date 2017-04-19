Former sheriff’s recruit pleads to hit-and-run in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) – Prosecutors say a former sheriff’s office recruit has pleaded guilty to a hit-and-run collision that killed two pedestrians who were changing a tire on Interstate 40 in Memphis.

The Shelby County district attorney’s office says 27-year-old Hunter Queen pleaded guilty Monday to vehicular homicide involving recklessness and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.

Queen received a three-year suspended prison sentence. He also must serve 52 weekends at the county jail.

Authorities say 34-year-old Jessika Cavazos and 37-year-old Derrick Cross were struck and killed on I-40 eastbound in north Memphis in August 2013. They were changing a tire in an emergency lane.

Queen was arrested nearly a year later, while he was a recruit in the Shelby County Sheriff’s Training Academy. Queen said he thought he hit a deer.