Hard work paid off for Bruins star Jack Edwards

JACKSON, Tenn — As a sophomore, the USJ soccer program knew they had something special in Jack Edwards. He was a star in the making, already drawing interest from college programs, and then he tore his ACL.

Ahead of Edwards was a long road to recovery, but like they say, tough times don’t last, tough people, do.

Heading into the final month of the 2016 regular season, USJ Bruins center middle fielder had registered 21 goals and 12 assists in 15 games. He was ready for the 16th match, but an ACL tear would sideline him for the rest of the season.

“I found out it was torn, it was a really tough moment, and it kind of brought me down a little bit,” Edwards said.

In this tough time, Edwards showed no sorrow, just resiliency, vowing to pick up right where he left off.

“I really trusted myself and my abilities to get back to where I was and I was going to work hard to get through it,” Edwards said.

Just two days after surgery, Edwards started working with physical therapist Jeff Dyer, who had nothing but praise for Edwards and how he handled his rehabilitation.

“He’s driven, but he’s never down on himself,” Dyer said. I think he was just kind of, when can I get back and start running, you know that was the big thing. Jack wanted to know when I could run again.”

Head coach Paul Conway describes Edwards as very passionate. Saying he knew what needed to be done to make a full recovery.

“I think his mentality allowed him to not just get back, but get back stronger, he’s looking good this year,” Conway said.

An up to one-year recovery process took Edwards just 8 months. Now eight games into the season, he’s racked up 12 goals, 12 assists, and an offer from the University of Memphis.

“It’s a blessing, it’s amazing,” Edwards said. “Just something I’ve been working towards my whole life basically, to finally getting that offer, felt really good.”