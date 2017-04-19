Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office to host fundraiser for family of house fire victims

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A West Tennessee sheriff’s office is gearing up for its largest fundraiser ever.

The event will benefit two sisters who lost their family and their home in a tragic fire almost two weeks ago.

Chief Deputy Damon Lowe is already preparing for the hundreds of orders the Henry County Sheriff’s Office has already received, each one benefiting the Pollack family.

“Obviously we are a small-knit community, and things like this don’t happen every day, so just the opportunity to help and give back to the people who are affected by it in any way possible, that’s kind of what we do,” Capt. Adam Jenkins said.

Deputies from the sheriff’s office were some of the first to respond to the house fire that killed five members of the family.

“We are first responders as well, and we are one of the first groups on the scene and we see the devastation and the lives that it affects firsthand, and for us to give back to the community and to help those through such tragedy, it’s a win-win,” Sheriff Monte Belew said.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Office says this is the largest fundraiser they have ever hosted, and this one is near and dear to their hearts.

“Such a tragedy in Henry County, the loss of five lives, and the two survivors, the two young ladies, Lily and Rose, we’re coming together for them to raise some good money here in Henry County that will help them and their grandmother,” Sheriff Belew said.

So far, the Sheriff’s office has taken nearly 1,000 pre-orders for rib-eye and chicken sandwiches, and you can head over to the Henry County Fairgrounds on Thursday for lunch.

“They can come from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. It’s a sandwich, either rib-eye or chicken, chips and a drink for $8,” Capt. Jenkins said.

The sheriff’s office is also auctioning off a new grill and raffling away two Yeti coolers with all proceeds going to the family.