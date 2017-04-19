Jackson police seek to ID man in fishing gear theft from Wal-Mart

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police ask for public input to help identify a man they say stole over $200 worth of fishing gear from Wal-Mart.

The unidentified man was captured on surveillance video April 11 leaving Wal-Mart in north Jackson without paying for five fishing reels, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

The total value of the stolen items is about $230, according to the release.

Police describe the man as a black male with a heavy build and a beard. He was wearing a white t-shirt, dark pants and a ball cap with a logo.

Anyone who can identify the man or has other information is asked to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).

You can also leave a tip online at jmcrimestoppers.org or by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.