Milan Citizens Police Academy application due Thursday

MILAN, Tenn. — Thursday, April 20, is the deadline to apply for the second annual Milan Citizens Police Academy.

Twenty people will get a chance to go behind the scenes of local law enforcement during the 10-week course. The sessions will be held once a week starting on April 27.

Milan police, the Gibson County Sheriff’s Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and Drug Task Force deputies will teach the course, explaining police practices.

“Allow our public and our citizens to get a little bit better idea of why we do some of the things we do,” Milan Police Chief Bobby Sellers said. “Everyday citizens, when they see police doing certain things they don’t understand why.”

Applications can be picked up at the police station or downloaded from the City of Milan website.