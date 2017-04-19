Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/17 – 4/19/17

1/24 Kelsea Williams Shoplifting

2/24 Thomas Spaulding Simple domestic assault

3/24 Spencer Reeves Theft over $1,000, vandalism

4/24 Nicholas Fuller Assault, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license

5/24 Michael Patterson Theft of property

6/24 Mary Moore Violation of community corrections

7/24 Martin Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license

8/24 Martavious Person Violation of probation

9/24 Maria Cisneros Driving on revoked/suspended license

10/24 Marcus Peoples Failure to appear

11/24 Lawrence Smith DUI, violation of implied consent law

12/24 Johnetra Person Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest

13/24 Jessica Office Failure to appear

14/24 Jerry Nesby Simple domestic assault, vandalism

15/24 Glen Payne DUI

16/24 Gina Ellison Domestic vandalism

17/24 Eric Henderson Trespassing

18/24 Eldrick Cole No charges entered

19/24 Diamond Fuller Shoplifting, failure to appear

20/24 Clayton Cole DUI

21/24 Brandon Dobbins Aggravated domestic assault

22/24 Billy Bray Public intoxication, open container law

23/24 Bernard Boles Driving on revoked/suspended license

24/24 Alejandro Chavez Driving on revoked/suspended license

















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.