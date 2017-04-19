Mugshots : Madison County : 4/18/17 – 4/19/17 April 19, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/24Kelsea Williams Shoplifting Show Caption Hide Caption 2/24Thomas Spaulding Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 3/24Spencer Reeves Theft over $1,000, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 4/24Nicholas Fuller Assault, resisting stop/arrest, violation of community corrections, simple possession/casual exchange, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 5/24Michael Patterson Theft of property Show Caption Hide Caption 6/24Mary Moore Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 7/24Martin Anderson Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 8/24Martavious Person Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 9/24Maria Cisneros Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 10/24Marcus Peoples Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 11/24Lawrence Smith DUI, violation of implied consent law Show Caption Hide Caption 12/24Johnetra Person Simple domestic assault, resisting stop/arrest Show Caption Hide Caption 13/24Jessica Office Failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 14/24Jerry Nesby Simple domestic assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 15/24Glen Payne DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 16/24Gina Ellison Domestic vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 17/24Eric Henderson Trespassing Show Caption Hide Caption 18/24Eldrick Cole No charges entered Show Caption Hide Caption 19/24Diamond Fuller Shoplifting, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 20/24Clayton Cole DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 21/24Brandon Dobbins Aggravated domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 22/24Billy Bray Public intoxication, open container law Show Caption Hide Caption 23/24Bernard Boles Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 24/24Alejandro Chavez Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/18/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/19/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore