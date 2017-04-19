UPDATE: Suspects in armed robbery at Old Medina Market in custody

UPDATE — The suspects in the Wednesday afternoon armed robbery of Old Medina Market have been detained in Milan, according to the Jackson Police Department.

They have not yet identified the suspects. The investigation is ongoing.

Original story:

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police are investigating a Wednesday afternoon armed robbery at Old Medina Market.

Police were dispatched to the robbery around 12:35 p.m. at the convenience store located at 2800 Old Medina Road, according to a release from the Jackson Police Department.

An unidentified male armed with a handgun robbed the register of an undetermined amount of money, according to the release.

Police describe the suspect as a black male with a thin build wearing tan shoes, jogging pants with a white stripe, and a t-shirt style hoodie that was light blue with dark sleeves.

The suspect was last seen getting into a black Chevy Impala that appeared to be between a 2007 and 2009 model. The vehicle looks like an old police car that has a spotlight, according to the release.

Anyone with information that can assist in the investigation is urged to call Jackson police at 731-425-8400 or Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS.

You can also leave a tip online at jmcrimestoppers.org or by texting CRIMES (274637) with the keyword “tips 911” along with your tip.