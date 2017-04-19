Tennessee man indicted in assault before officer shot him

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) – The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation says a Jefferson City man faces an indictment alleging he came at sheriff’s deputies with a knife before one officer shot and injured him.

A TBI news release says 56-year-old James Rose was arrested and booked Tuesday into the Jefferson County Jail on a $30,000 bond.

TBI says its investigation revealed that in December, deputies with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office responded to a home after receiving a report of a disturbance in which someone was cut with a knife.

TBI says that after deputies entered the home, Rose came at them with a knife. One of the deputies shot Rose. He went to hospital and was treated.

Rose is charged with two counts of aggravated assault.