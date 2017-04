WEATHER UPDATE

A COLD FRONT WILL APPROACH FROM THE NORTHEAST THURSDAY AND THURSDAY NIGHT. WARM AND HUMID CONDITIONS WILL CONTINUE WITH HIGHS IN THE LOW TO MIDDLE 80S. SCATTERED SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS SHOULD DEVELOP AHEAD OF A COLD FRONT BY AFTERNOON AND INCREASE IN COVERAGE THURSDAY NIGHT ACROSS THE NORTHERN HALF OF THE AREA. THE FRONT SHOULD STALL NEAR I-40 FRIDAY AND CONTINUED LIKELY POTENTIAL FOR SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS.

MORE SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS EXPECTED ON SATURDAY WITH A COLD FRONT MOVING IN THAT WILL COOL TEMPERATURES INTO THE 60S AND LOWS INTO THE 40S.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

