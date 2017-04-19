Whitney Baird steps down as Ladycats head coach

BROWNSVILLE, Tenn — After four seasons of leading the Haywood Ladycats, Whitney Baird is headed in a new direction.

Baird confirming on a phone call earlier, she’s headed to Independence High School in Williamson County. She wanted to thank Haywood and the community for being so supportive.

Baird said it was just time for a change, but that she will never forget her first team as a head coach.

In her four seasons, Baird led the Ladycats to a 87-39 record with three district and two region championships.

Athletic director Tim Seymour said, they have already begun the search for a new coach and will make a hire soon.