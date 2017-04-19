Williamson County Schools to eliminate class rank

FRANKLIN, Tenn. (AP) – The Williamson County School board has approved the district’s decision to eliminate class rank in the face of its declining importance in college admissions.

The Tennessean reports (http://tnne.ws/2pQTqgJ ) that the board approved the amended policy supported by the majority of the staff Monday night.

The district surveyed 89 colleges last year and 87 percent said rank has no effect on student admissions and scholarships. Schools say rankings provide an incomplete picture of success, as hundreds of students achieve high GPAs.

The district will restrict rank to the top 10 percent for the classes of 2018 and 2019 before eliminating the metric altogether. Schools will honor students who earn a 3.75 GPA or higher with the Latin honors system. Valedictorians and salutatorians will no longer be determined based on GPA alone.