Deputies recover stolen ATV at Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — The Weakley and Obion County sheriff’s offices found stolen property Thursday morning at a home outside Martin.

Just before 10 a.m., officers say they took five people into custody at a home on Old Salem Road.

Investigator Marty Plunk says an ATV stolen from a Union City dealership last week was recovered.

Their investigation continues.