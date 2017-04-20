Henry Co. Sheriff’s Office raises money for fire victims

HENRY COUNTY, Tenn. — A community came together Thursday to raise money for two sisters who lost their family and home in a fire this month. That blaze killed five people including a mom, dad and three children.

Henry County Sheriff Monte Belew grilled steak Thursday at the Henry County Fairgrounds. “It’s all hands on deck,” he said.

The sheriff’s office organized a fundraiser for Lilly and Rose Pollack. The sisters lost their mom, dad and three siblings in a fire on April 7.

“It’s a good way to help the family out,” Belew said. “It’s a good way for us to give something back to the community, to a family in a time of need.”

They served steak and chicken sandwiches, chips and a drink for $8.

Student Volunteers from Lakewood School helped pack lunches. “Packing buns, opening buns, getting them ready, wrapping sandwiches, getting orders together,” Lakewood School Gifted Coordinator Leigh Anne Durham said.

The seventh grade volunteers went to school with and know the Pollacks. Durham asked for prayers. “It’s a big struggle,” she said. “It’s a big change, so many people were affected. So please pray.”

Belew said they delivered orders to people all over Henry County and in some cases met people at the county line.

Kristen Cuthbertson picked up lunch for coworkers at a local bank. “The family needs help,” she said. “They could use all the help they can get right now.”

Belew said they had more than 2,000 pre-orders. “Everybody’s coming together, working hard and looking forward to raising a lot of good money for a good cause,” he said.

All proceeds from the fundraiser go to the Pollacks. The sheriff’s office also auctioned off a new grill and raffled away Yeti coolers.