Humboldt police charge 2 in gas station robbery

HUMBOLDT, Tenn. — Two men are facing charges in the Wednesday afternoon robbery of a Humboldt convenience store.

Malik Marquez Hicks, 20, of Jackson, and Rickey Deneal Wallick Jr., 21, of Milan, have both been charged in the robbery, according to a release from the Humboldt Police Department.

Police responded around 1:19 p.m. to the store on East End Drive where the robbery had just occurred, according to the release. No one was injured during the robbery.

The men were apprehended a short time later. Both are charged with aggravated robbery, aggravated assault and theft of property.

Both were transferred to the Gibson County Criminal Complex and their bond was set at $100,000 each, the release states.

Humboldt police credit local citizens, the Jackson Police Department and the Milan Police Department with the quick capture of the suspects.