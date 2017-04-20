Jackson-Madison County 2017 Hall Of Fame inductees announced

JACKSON, Tenn — Jackson-Madison County held their 32nd annual sports Hall of Fame banquet Thursday night, honoring five former Jackson standouts.

“Shay Brooks played basketball at North Side and led the Lady Indians before playing at the University of Florida from 2005-09. She started every game in her career as a Gator except one.

Jim Hardegree has been an assistant football coach and dean of students at the University School of Jackson since leaving JCM after the 2005 season. He also coached at North Side, Huntingdon, Lambuth University and UT-Martin.

Drew Sutton played baseball at North Side before graduating in 2001. After playing college baseball at Baylor University, Sutton was drafted by the Houston Astros in 2004 and played for a number of franchises in the league including the Cincinnati Reds, Cleveland Indians, Boston Red Sox, Tampa Bay Rays and the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Issac Lassiter played football for Jackson /high and signed to play college ball at Georgia Tech before suffering a neck injury that ended his career prematurely.

Leonard Smith played for Jackson High in the 1940’s and signed to play for Ole Miss for five years, but that was cut short when he signed on to join the military in World War II.”