Jackson police seek to ID man in Wal-Mart theft

JACKSON, Tenn. — Police need your help finding a man they say shoplifted from the north Jackson Wal-Mart.

The man was last seen in a blue polo short and gray cargo pants.

Authorities say he picked up an air rifle, removed the security tag, then took it back to the counter and asked for a refund.

If you recognize him, call Crime Stoppers at 731-424-TIPS (8477).