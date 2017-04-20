Keep Crockett Clean campaign kicks off Friday

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn. — Friday is the official kickoff for the Keep Crockett Clean campaign.

The Keep America Beautiful campaign along with Crockett County leaders invites all residents to the courthouse at noon Friday to stop litter and keep the county clean.

The celebration will have food, giveaways and the mayor will read a proclamation naming April “Clean Up Month.”

“Have the garbage bags that we give out, we have the dumpsters located everywhere and the cities have a litter pickup day that you can put it out at the curb and they’ll come by an pick up,” Crockett County Chamber of Commerce Director Charlie Moore said.

Crockett County has done this cleanup for more than 20 years.

Dates of brush/junk dumpster availability: (NO TIRES)

Bells — Front Street April 15-24

Crockett Mills — Crockett Mills Community Center April 15-24

Friendship — old Friendship High School April 15-24

Frog Jump — Frog Jump Fire Department April 15-24

Gadsden — old Gadsden School site April 15-24

Gum Flat — S&J Grocery (Hobock) April 15-24

Tire recycling trailer is located a Alamo Convenience Center