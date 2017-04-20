Man accused of attempted first degree murder in court

CROCKETT COUNTY, Tenn.-A man in Crockett County appears in court, Thursday after being accused of attempted first degree murder.

According to court documents, Ricky Hobock attacked the victim with a metal pipe after being fired. During the altercation, Hobock is accused of hitting the victim, knocking him to the ground and hitting him again.

According to documents, the victim stated that prior to being hit, the defendant stated he would get something and kill him.

Hobock did not enter a plea today. Instead, his court date was moved to the April 27 at 9 a.m.

He is being held on in lieu of $500,000 bond.