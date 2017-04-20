Member of Gangster Disciples, sentenced

JACKSON, Tenn.-A member of the Gangster Disciples street gang was sentenced, Thursday.

According to the acting U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Tennessee, 27-year-old Brandon Purdy was sentenced to the maximum penalty of 36 months in jail. He was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, as well as 16 other racketeering and drug charges.

Another member, Dontoreus Douglas was indicted on 4 counts of violent crimes.

According to documents, each crime is based on attempted murder of four different victims in June 2012.

Douglas is currently being held in federal custody.