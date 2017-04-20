Milan crash involving semi, pickup injures one

MILAN, Tenn.- A crash involving a tractor trailer left one person injured, Thursday evening

Officials said it happened around 6 p.m. on East Van Hook Street and Highway 79 in Milan.

The crash involved a silver pick up truck and a semi.

The Milan Police Department said the truck was on its side when they arrived on scene.

“Apparently, the truck was going east bound and it somehow struck a semi going west bound and it was a pretty good crash. Were trying to figure out what’s going on its still under investigation, said Captain Terry Jones with the Milan Police Department.

Investigators say the driver of the pick up truck was airlifted from Milan Hospital with with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the semi-truck sustained minimal injuries, but is okay.