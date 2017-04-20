Mugshots : Madison County : 4/19/17 – 4/20/17

1/25 Carl Horace Driving on revoked/suspended license

2/25 Barbara Lents Simple possession/casual exchange

3/25 Victoria Vernon DUI, possession of legend drugs without prescription

4/25 Vanessa Batts Violation of probation, violation of community corrections

5/25 Tyler Caddin Simple assault

6/25 Tocia Cobb Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication

7/25 Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation

8/25 Samuel McAlister Driving on revoked/suspended license

9/25 Ronnie Parker DUI

10/25 Ricardo Borner Assault, vandalism

11/25 Michael White Aggravated robbery

12/25 Martez Pearson Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear

13/25 Lauren Ward Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license

14/25 Kelly Blankenship Simple domestic assault

15/25 Kayla Humphreys Violation of community corrections

16/25 Justin Dorris Robbery

17/25 Jared Ellison Violation of parole

18/25 James Cobb Violation of community corrections

19/25 Holly Edwards Violation of community corrections

20/25 Earl Harrell Violation of community corrections

21/25 Dustin Ryan Riggs Hold for other agency

22/25 Damen Earl Lee Contempt of court

23/25 Charles Martin Aggravated assault

24/25 Braxton Watkins Simple domestic assault

25/25 Ambria Murphy Theft under $500



















































The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/20/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.