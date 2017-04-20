Mugshots : Madison County : 4/19/17 – 4/20/17 April 20, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/25Carl Horace Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 2/25Barbara Lents Simple possession/casual exchange Show Caption Hide Caption 3/25Victoria Vernon DUI, possession of legend drugs without prescription Show Caption Hide Caption 4/25Vanessa Batts Violation of probation, violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 5/25Tyler Caddin Simple assault Show Caption Hide Caption 6/25Tocia Cobb Possession of methamphetamine, public intoxication Show Caption Hide Caption 7/25Shemetta Hollis Violation of probation Show Caption Hide Caption 8/25Samuel McAlister Driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 9/25Ronnie Parker DUI Show Caption Hide Caption 10/25Ricardo Borner Assault, vandalism Show Caption Hide Caption 11/25Michael White Aggravated robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 12/25Martez Pearson Schedule II drug violations, failure to appear Show Caption Hide Caption 13/25Lauren Ward Violation of probation, driving on revoked/suspended license Show Caption Hide Caption 14/25Kelly Blankenship Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 15/25Kayla Humphreys Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 16/25Justin Dorris Robbery Show Caption Hide Caption 17/25Jared Ellison Violation of parole Show Caption Hide Caption 18/25James Cobb Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 19/25Holly Edwards Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 20/25Earl Harrell Violation of community corrections Show Caption Hide Caption 21/25Dustin Ryan Riggs Hold for other agency Show Caption Hide Caption 22/25Damen Earl Lee Contempt of court Show Caption Hide Caption 23/25Charles Martin Aggravated assault Show Caption Hide Caption 24/25Braxton Watkins Simple domestic assault Show Caption Hide Caption 25/25Ambria Murphy Theft under $500 Show Caption Hide Caption The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/19/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/20/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt. FacebookTwitterPinterestMore