Police search for man accused of using cloned debit card

JACKSON, Tenn.- Jackson police need your help in identifying a man, accused of using a cloned debit card to purchase merchandise.

Investigators released surveillance pictures of the man who is accused of using the card at Walmart and Sam’s Club in north Jackson.

The victim stated that his card information had been stolen six days prior to the incident…

If you recognize this man, call Jackson Police at (731) 425-8400.