Low Risk for Severe Thunderstorms Tonight

Weather Update – 3:30 p.m. Thursday

A cold front will arrive in northwest Tennessee late tonight and remain in the area through Saturday keeping a likely chance for rain in West Tennessee for the rest of the week and the start of the weekend. There’s a marginal risk for severe weather this afternoon and evening and that risk remains in the area through Saturday morning though the threat is relatively low. In any event, keep that umbrella handy!

TONIGHT

Skies will remain partly to mostly cloudy tonight with scattered showers and thunderstorms in the area. As the cold front moves into northwest Tennessee tonight, one or two thunderstorms may become severe with a threat for damaging winds and large hail. These showers and thunderstorms will stay north of I-40 for the most part in our viewing area. Temperatures will fall to the lower and middle 60s tonight.

As the cold front stalls out over West Tennessee tomorrow, we’ll maintain a likely chance for rain through Friday and for most of Saturday – especially the morning. One or two strong thunderstorms could develop during that time so stay tuned to WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News for the latest forecast and keep in touch with the VIPIR 7 Storm Team on-air and online for more updates!

