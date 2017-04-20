U of M-Lambuth hosts Graduate Recruitment Fair

JACKSON, Tenn.-The University of Memphis at Lambuth hosted a graduate recruitment fair, Thursday.

Those who attended the fair learned about the graduate school programs the university has to offer.

They also learned about the Graduate Certificate programs and the new U of M Global Graduate Degree programs.

“It gives them an opportunity of availability without driving too far, for example and we hope to get that message out,” said Dr. Donald Hooper, Director of Graduate Studies at U of M-Lambuth.

Students can take part in every graduate program on the U of M-Lambuth Campus, like the ones in Memphis.