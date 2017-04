WEATHER UPDATE

A COLD FRONT WILL BE APPROACHING THE AREA TODAY AND AND TONIGHT. WARM TEMPERATURES AND INCREASING MOISTURE IS EXPECTED TODAY. THIS AFTERNOON WE ARE LOOKING FOR SHOWERS AND POSSIBLY SOME THUNDERSTORMS TO DEVELOP. HIGHS TODAY WILL BE IN THE 80S WITH LOWS TONIGHT IN THE 60S.

THE APPROACHING FRONT IS EXPECTED TO STALL NORTH OF I-40 AND WILL ALLOW SHOWERS AND THUNDERSTORMS TO REMAIN IN THE AREA THROUGH SUNDAY. SOME OF THE STRONGEST STORMS CAN BE EXPECTED ON SATURDAY. TEMPERATURES WILL COOL A BIT THROUGH SUNDAY WITH WARMER TEMPERATURES MONDAY THROUGH WEDNESDAY AND SUNNY SKIES.

Gary Pickens-StormTeam 7 Forecaster

