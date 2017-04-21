5 charged after stolen car, ATVs found at Weakley Co. home

WEAKLEY COUNTY, Tenn. — Five people are facing charges after a call from a concerned citizen led deputies to stolen property including a car, two recreational vehicles and a motorcycle, according to the sheriff’s office.

The property was recovered Thursday at a home on Old Salem Road near Martin, according to a release from the Weakley County Sheriff’s Department.

The five people at the home at the time are all facing the same charges. They are Sara Ammons, 24, Teth Ammons, 34, Britton Primm, 30, Gary Venable, 38, and Ashley Walding, 23.

The three men gave the Old Salem Road address as their residence. The women provided Ripley addresses.

An investigator responded Thursday to a call about a possible stolen four-wheeler in a field off of Old Salem Road, according to the release.

The investigator saw someone drive a Polaris RZR into a garage. He soon found the person who rented the property and got permission to look in the garage.

Inside, the investigator found a car reported stolen from Madison County, a motorcycle reported stolen from Lauderdale County and a Polaris RZR recreational vehicle reported stolen from Abernathy’s Cycles in Union City, according to the release.

Deputies got a search warrant and found more property at the apartment believed to be stolen from Abernathy’s, according to the release.

Outside the home, deputies found another Polaris RZR reported stolen from Abernathy’s location in Lauderdale County.

Both of the Polaris RZRs were stolen last weekend and are valued at $27,000 each, according to the release.

Deputies also found methamphetamine packaged for resale, hydrocodone pills, scales, meth pipes and a small amount of cash, the release states.

The five suspects are each charged with one count of theft over $1,000, one count of theft over $2,500, one count of theft over $10,000 and one count of possession of schedule 2 methamphetamine, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing and includes Lauderdale County, Obion County, the Union City Police Department, the Martin Police Department, the Tennessee Highway Patrol and the Jackson Police Department.