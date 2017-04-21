Bones found in cave near Tennessee River determined to be ancient Native American

DECATUR COUNTY, Tenn. — Imagine you’re kayaking with your family on the Tennessee River. You decide to climb some nearby rocks when you stumble upon human remains. The Decatur County sheriff says this happened to a 9-year-old girl near Perryville Marina back in March.

“Of course, any time human remains are found, it’s a big deal, so our protocol says to contact TBI and let them take the lead on it,” Decatur County Sheriff Keith Byrd said.

But it wasn’t long before a Memphis medical examiner realized they had found something unusual.

“In the words of the medical examiner, it’s human remains, but it’s not anything we need be concerned about,” Sheriff Byrd said. “So it was determined that it was an ancient Indian.”

Jim Hopson of the Tennessee Valley Authority said such determinations are based on factors including where the remains were found and their condition.

The sheriff says he believes no one had stumbled upon the skull, teeth and jawbone until now because that particular cave is a sanctuary for the endangered gray bat.

“It’s barred off where no one can go in there, and it’s illegal to go in there,” the sheriff said.

Sheriff Byrd said, due to Native American treaties, this cave off the Tennessee River is where the bones of the ancient Native American will remain.

TVA also urges you to never tamper with ancient artifacts because of their historical significance.