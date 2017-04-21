Drug paraphernalia and alcohol found on Madison Academic’s campus

JACKSON, Tenn– Two Madison Academic High School students are out of class after a startling discovery in a car on campus.

The Madison County Sheriff’s Department confirms two juveniles at the school were charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia and unlawful possession of alcoholic beverages for minors under 21.

Deputies are not saying exactly how the school resource officer was tipped off. Around 10 Thursday morning, the officer searched the vehicle. A marijuana pipe and a container filled with booze were seized.

Representatives of the Jackson Madison County School System said they have no knowledge of such an incident happening on any school campuses across their district.

The teens were booked at the Juvenile Detention Center. Neither the ages nor grades of the students have been released.

No word on if the teens are still in custody or if they have been released.