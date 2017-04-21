First ever Music Fest held on campus of U of M-Lambuth

JACKSON, Tenn.-The University of Memphis- Lambuth Campus hosted its first ever Campus Activities Board Music Festival, Friday.

The event was scheduled to be held outdoors but with rain, it was moved inside.

Organizers said they started the event to be able to create a fun environment for the students.

“We wanted to do this just to give the community and the students here a chance to just get out of the dorms or get out and have some fun, some food, some music, just awesome entertainment,” said Rachel Simonton, incoming president of the CAB.

The Music Fest was held in the theatre building on campus.