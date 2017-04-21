Greenlight Festival showcases local talent for area fans

JACKSON, Tenn.-Friday night began the Green Light Music Festival.

This festival started at 6, Friday evening and continued into the night.

This event gave music lovers a chance to experience area bands that otherwise, they may not have an opportunity to see perform live.

“We started because a lot of bands in this part of the state didn’t have places to play that weren’t in bars here in town so we started bringing different bands in,” said Jeremy Tucker, festival organizer.

The festival was held outside of Ricochet Bar at the intersection of Highways 70 and 412 East.