Mugshots : Madison County : 4/20/17 – 4/21/17 April 21, 2017 WBBJ 7 Eyewitness News Staff 1/14Howard Ganoe Evading arrest, driving on suspended license 2/14Teriney McIntosh Aggravated assault 3/14Stephanie Ryan Shoplifting 4/14Stephanie McKee Violation of probation 5/14Rodricus Fisk Violation of probation 6/14Monte Taylor Failure to appear 7/14Leslie Webster Failure to appear 8/14Laterrence Smith Schedule II drug violations 9/14Latasha Reed Theft under $999 10/14Geanarty Bender Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license 11/14Eduardo Koonce Simple domestic assault, vandalism 12/14Carlethaus Jowers Possession of firearm in school zone 13/14Billy Gibson Driving on revoked/suspended license 14/14Beverly Massengill Criminal trespass, public intoxication The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/21/17. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.