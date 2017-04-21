Mugshots : Madison County : 4/20/17 – 4/21/17

1/14 Howard Ganoe Evading arrest, driving on suspended license

2/14 Teriney McIntosh Aggravated assault

3/14 Stephanie Ryan Shoplifting

4/14 Stephanie McKee Violation of probation

5/14 Rodricus Fisk Violation of probation

6/14 Monte Taylor Failure to appear

7/14 Leslie Webster Failure to appear

8/14 Laterrence Smith Schedule II drug violations

9/14 Latasha Reed Theft under $999

10/14 Geanarty Bender Unlawful drug paraphernalia, driving on revoked/suspended license

11/14 Eduardo Koonce Simple domestic assault, vandalism

12/14 Carlethaus Jowers Possession of firearm in school zone

13/14 Billy Gibson Driving on revoked/suspended license

14/14 Beverly Massengill Criminal trespass, public intoxication





























The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 4/20/17 and 7 a.m. on 4/21/17.

Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.